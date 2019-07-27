MUDRY, Frank
93, died peacefully with the love of his life by his side. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary; nieces, Dolores Movius, Katherine (Jim) Rohaley; sister-in-law, Nancy (Marty) Karchnak and their children, Chris, Holly and Roger, his beloved "Mugs," extended family, and many friends, all of whom he loved dearly. Frank served in the US Navy during WWII in the South Pacific and Solomon Islands, retired from a career in funeral service, and had a passion for helping others. Mass will be offered at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1375 S. Camino Seco at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 with Visitation beginning at 9:15 a.m. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of the Desert Mausoleum. Visitation will be at Bring's Broadway Chapel, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., Thursday, August 1, 2019, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. Donations to honor Frank and Mary's devotion to the homeless may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, In Care of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.