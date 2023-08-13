In loving memory of Frank on his birthday August 13, 1935 until April 21, 2023, we reflect on the amazing life and accomplishments of this Menlo Park, Tucson native. Blind from birth, he was a graduate of ASDB, a champion wrestler and weightlifter and a gifted musician. Always strong, independent and determined, he also succeeded as a renown piano tuner and master of Swedish massage therapy. He will be cherished by friends and family forever.