 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frank Ott

Frank Ott

  • Updated

Ott, Frank Ross

(1951 - 2022)

Frank Ross Ott, longtime educator, husband, father and grandfather passed away on March 2, 2022.Frank was a native Tucsonan from a pioneer family. He attended Blenman Elementary School, Doolen Jr. High School and Catalina High School. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the College of Education at the University of Arizona. He taught for TUSD for 35 years at White, Vesey, Brichta and Bonillas elementary schools. He had wonderful teacher friends and his many students were changed by him.Frank was an avid hiker and swimmer. He loved yardwork, gardening, classic cars, Arizona history and books. He traveled to Mexico, England, Spain, France, Quebec, and he hiked twice to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. After retirement, Frank and his wife Kathy traveled to Hawaii and Italy.Frank is survived by his wife of 46 years, Laura Kathleen Ott; daughter, Marie Elizabeth Willard (Jason); son, Ross Joseph Ott (Priscilla); granddaughters, Aurelia Marie and Hannah Caitlin; sisters, Mary Ellen Hardin (Larry), Patricia Ginter (Pete), Alicia Avramis and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.The family is grateful for the care he received at Hacienda de Luna where he spent his final months.A Memorial Service will be held at ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Alzheimer's Association or TUSD Educational Enrichment Foundation.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Could hydrogen planes slow climate change?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News