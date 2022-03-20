Frank Ross Ott, longtime educator, husband, father and grandfather passed away on March 2, 2022.Frank was a native Tucsonan from a pioneer family. He attended Blenman Elementary School, Doolen Jr. High School and Catalina High School. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the College of Education at the University of Arizona. He taught for TUSD for 35 years at White, Vesey, Brichta and Bonillas elementary schools. He had wonderful teacher friends and his many students were changed by him.Frank was an avid hiker and swimmer. He loved yardwork, gardening, classic cars, Arizona history and books. He traveled to Mexico, England, Spain, France, Quebec, and he hiked twice to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. After retirement, Frank and his wife Kathy traveled to Hawaii and Italy.Frank is survived by his wife of 46 years, Laura Kathleen Ott; daughter, Marie Elizabeth Willard (Jason); son, Ross Joseph Ott (Priscilla); granddaughters, Aurelia Marie and Hannah Caitlin; sisters, Mary Ellen Hardin (Larry), Patricia Ginter (Pete), Alicia Avramis and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.The family is grateful for the care he received at Hacienda de Luna where he spent his final months.A Memorial Service will be held at ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Alzheimer's Association or TUSD Educational Enrichment Foundation.