89, passed away April 2, 2023. Survived by sons Alexander (Nancy) Robles, Charles Robles, Marcus (Christina Boyles) Robles, and Christian Robles; grandchildren Leigh (Rolo) Luna, AJ (Lucy) Robles, Heather and Aaron Robles, Alisia Robles, Hannah (Brad) Buckingham and Kyle Bundy. Preceded in death by his adoring wife of 41 years, Pamela M Robles. He was a Native Tucsonan from the Barrio Hollywood neighborhood who proudly served as a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. He attended the University of Arizona where he became a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. While studying at the University of Arizona he met his beautiful wife, Pamela, and together they raised four energetic boys. He played slow-pitch softball well into his 70's and finished every day with a cup of coffee and the daily newspaper. He reinvented himself throughout his journey in life while working as a terminal manager at Railway Express Agency (REA) and Sundance Transportation, at Seat Cover King and then working alongside his wife at Palo Verde Behavioral Health helping troubled youth. He retired from his last career of 20 years as a night watchman for Central Alarm where he enjoyed his interactions with the merchants, patrons, and visitors. Services will be held at Holy Hope Cemetery (3555 N Oracle Rd., Tucson AZ) on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with a reception to immediately follow. The family suggests donations in Frank's memory be made to Casa De La Luz at casahospice.com. "Forever in our hearts"