Frank Romero

He loved strongly and stalwartly, not necessarily in this order: his family; the U.S. Marine Corps; his country, his dogs Logan, Billie and Wick (all over indulged and under trained, characteristics he never acknowledged;) beaches; the Pittsburgh Steelers; Broadway musicals; Elvis; and all kinds of music 24/7. He relished sharp shoes and watches and, something of a dandy, color-coordinated them daily with his clothes. His dancing was more enthusiastic than skillful. He kept his vehicles tricked out and shiny. He liked to support local painters and other artists and everybody he met was his instant best friend. He filled every room and into the horizon with joy and laughter. He ended almost every phone conversation with friends and family with, "Love you." Frank loved life and lived it with gusto.