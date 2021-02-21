Frank Romero

ROMERO, Frank
A proud U.S. Marine,
Inactive, has fallen.
Frank Ernest Romero, 58, died unexpectedly February 11, 2021 in Tucson following surgery. Left to mourn is the love of his life, Candee Condray, beloved wife and best friend for 25 years, business partner and collaborator in all things festive.
He loved strongly and stalwartly, not necessarily in this order: his family; the U.S. Marine Corps; his country, his dogs Logan, Billie and Wick (all over indulged and under trained, characteristics he never acknowledged;) beaches; the Pittsburgh Steelers; Broadway musicals; Elvis; and all kinds of music 24/7. He relished sharp shoes and watches and, something of a dandy, color-coordinated them daily with his clothes. His dancing was more enthusiastic than skillful. He kept his vehicles tricked out and shiny. He liked to support local painters and other artists and everybody he met was his instant best friend. He filled every room and into the horizon with joy and laughter. He ended almost every phone conversation with friends and family with, "Love you." Frank loved life and lived it with gusto.
He treasured a cup of freshly ground coffee every morning, appreciated a big T-bone steak and chocolate cake, but thought salad was overrated. He preferred shrimp tacos but never met a taco of any kind he didn't like. He had a verdant green thumb and used it in his home garden and his small business Greenjeans Landscaping. He was a world-class gift giver, everything from homemade salsa (which Candee made with chili peppers he grew) to lavish gifts carefully chosen. He especially liked choosing gifts for his great-granddaughter Athena Flowers, for his wife and for himself.
Frank was a proud graduate of Pima Community College but proudest of all for his twelve years' active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps. He followed a family tradition of military service: father, two brothers and currently his grandson Nikolas Romero in the U.S. Airforce. After Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, Frank served in multiple locations: Hawaii, Philippines, South Africa, Japan and Afghanistan. While stationed in Australia, he claimed to be part of a bar fight so spectacular it resulted in the expulsion of the entire Fifth Fleet from that country.
Other survivors include: daughters, Angela M. Romero and Stephanie M. Garcia; stepdaughter, Robin L. Waite; parents, Julia Romero and Robert Romero; siblings, JoAnn Romero, Robert Romero, Jr. and Alex Romero; grandchildren, Nikolas Romero (fiancé Gabriel Marquez,) Destiny Federico, William Condray, Jr., Rebecca Condray, Boone Waite (spouse Samantha,) Kristopher Condray, Rachel Rallo (spouse Seth) and Abel Garcia; nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Connie Cronley and his best friends from childhood, Tony and Mari Figueroa.
Generous even into death, Frank was a designated organ donor. He would want people to remember him by voting in every election and respecting and honoring all men and women serving in the armed forces (except perhaps the Navy.)
A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date, to be announced. Donations in his honor are recommended for Tucson's Youth on Their Own, Pima County Humane Society, or other charities helping youth and animals. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.