Frank Rothman

ROTHMAN, Frank B.
Passed away on March 23, 2020 in Tucson at age 96. Born on April 8, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois to Frank and Ethel (Harvey) Rothman. Growing up, Frank was known as "Red Rothman" for his flaming red hair. At the age of 19, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in World War II from 1943 to 1945 in the Aleutian Islands. After WWII, Frank worked for the Chicago Transit Authority before starting his own painting contracting business. He was an honest, hard-working individual and managed a successful business.
Married Eva R. Spitz in 1942 and together they raised four children. They later divorced. Married Dorothy C. Biller in 1980. They lived in the Chicago area until they retired to Tucson, an area they loved. One of the cornerstones of Frank's life was his commitment to the Fraternal Order of Masons and Shriners International. Frank was installed as a Mason on April 13, 1951. Was an active Mason and Shriner for over 68 years, serving in various leadership positions.
Frank will be remembered for his sense of humor, strong work ethic, devotion to Dorothy and his brethren, and his head-turning, customized three-wheel motorcycle. Survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to social distancing. Interment at the National Veterans Cemetery in Phoenix. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children care of Sabbar Temple of Tucson. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.
