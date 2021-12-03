Frank Salbego

SALBEGO, Frank Joseph
born January 2, 1933 in Waukegan, Il to Marco and Caterina Salbego passed away peacefully on November 30, 2021 surrounded by family. Frank was preceded in death by his wife Marcia of 56 years and their infant son, Terry Alan. He is survived by two children, Dan (Anna) and Kathy (Brian); three grandsons, Brian (Bridget), Scott (Ann), Kevin and two great-grandchildren, Casey and Connor.
Frank spent his early years in Highland Park, Il where he grew a love for the outdoors, hunting and golf; a game he played for over 70 years. Frank graduated from Highland Park High School in 1951 and began working for Jewel Foods. He was drafted in 1953 into the U.S. Army serving in Seoul during the Korean conflict. Upon returning home in 1955, he married Marcia and returned to Jewel eventually retiring in 1990 as South Side Divisional Manager, after 40 years. Marcia and Frank moved to Tucson in 1991 where they enjoyed many years until her death in 2011.
In 2013, Frank reunited with high school sweetheart Emma Denzel who moved to Tucson where they began a new chapter together.
Other than his family, some of his proudest achievements were his 4 holes in one, graduating from Lake Forest Illinois Management Institute and later teaching Management classes.
Retirement for Frank was just a word. He served as Chairman of the City of Tucson Greens Committee, President of the Eastside Neighborhood Association for 9 years and President of his HOA for many years. He also worked closely with the Tucson Police Department, the Houghton Area Master Plan committee and Case Park Planning Committee.
Frank's family will lovingly remember his incredible work ethic, moral compass, insatiable sense of adventure, big, booming smile, his gregarious nature and his sense of humor.
A Mass celebration will be held Monday, December 6th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church at 300 N Tanque Verde Loop Road Tucson, AZ. 85748 with a reception immediately following in the church community center.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in the charity of your choice in his name as he was a generous, compassionate man. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.