Frank Salbego

SALBEGO, Frank Joseph

born January 2, 1933 in Waukegan, Il to Marco and Caterina Salbego passed away peacefully on November 30, 2021 surrounded by family. Frank was preceded in death by his wife Marcia of 56 years and their infant son, Terry Alan. He is survived by two children, Dan (Anna) and Kathy (Brian); three grandsons, Brian (Bridget), Scott (Ann), Kevin and two great-grandchildren, Casey and Connor.

Frank spent his early years in Highland Park, Il where he grew a love for the outdoors, hunting and golf; a game he played for over 70 years. Frank graduated from Highland Park High School in 1951 and began working for Jewel Foods. He was drafted in 1953 into the U.S. Army serving in Seoul during the Korean conflict. Upon returning home in 1955, he married Marcia and returned to Jewel eventually retiring in 1990 as South Side Divisional Manager, after 40 years. Marcia and Frank moved to Tucson in 1991 where they enjoyed many years until her death in 2011.

In 2013, Frank reunited with high school sweetheart Emma Denzel who moved to Tucson where they began a new chapter together.

Other than his family, some of his proudest achievements were his 4 holes in one, graduating from Lake Forest Illinois Management Institute and later teaching Management classes.