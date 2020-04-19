Frank Shayka

SHAYKA, Frank
born April 28, 1926 in Dickson City, Pennsylvania passed away on April 9, 2020.
Frank is survived by his wife, Betty, of 70 years, as well as his three children, Mary Lou Bauer (John), Saada Haddad and Richard Shayka (Sandra). He was blessed with two grandsons, Steve, Michael (deceased); two great-grandchildren, Adrianna and Bryce and many nieces and nephews living in Tucson, California, New York and Pennsylvania.Frank was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy as he served during World War II and remained in the reserves until 1951. Frank was always excited to talk about his adventures in the Navy. Frank loved traveling the world. Frank married his wife, Betty, on August 6, 1949. Frank and Betty met at a USO dance in Scranton, PA, and he decided she was the woman for him. He was fond of telling his daughter, Mary Lou, that Betty was still as beautiful as the day he met her. Frank and Betty moved to Tucson, Arizona in November 1949 and he quickly found a job at American Airlines as a ground service man. Frank loved his job working at the airport and he, Betty, and his three children were privileged to fly all over the country. After their children were grown, Betty and Frank enjoyed many trips all over the world. In addition, Frank volunteered for St. Vincent De Paul at St. Frances Cabrini. He enjoyed taking food to people in need and the camaraderie of his fellow workers. Frank always offered a hand to those in need with a generous heart. Frank's stories and dry humor will be missed by everyone.
Services will be announced later. In honor of Frank's life of giving, please donate to the St. Vincent De Paul at St. Frances Cabrini in Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
