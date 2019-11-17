STAPLES, Frank Douglas
76, passed away with his family by his side on October 19, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Doug is preceded in death by his sister, Marianne and parents, Marian Roberta and Forest Milburn Staples.
Doug is survived by his son, Robert (Jennifer) of Tucson; his daughter, Kimberly Lopez (Osvaldo) of Ventura, California, former wife, Patricia of Tucson and his beloved grandchildren, Katherine, Victoria, Abigail, Sophia and Nicholas as well as four brothers and a sister.
Doug was born on December 17, 1942 in Phoenix, Arizona. His family moved to Tucson when he was two. He was the oldest of six children, grew up in Tucson, spending summers in Prescott at his Grandparent's cabin.
In 1960, he graduated from Catalina High School where he was Junior Class President and lettered in football and track. He worked as a dance instructor at Pueblo Juniors where he shared his love for dancing.
Doug received his BA at the University of Arizona where he met Patricia J. Olbert. They married in 1965. While in college, Doug served his country as a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve.
Doug began his sales career at Whitaker Pools in Tucson. With his charismatic personality and ingenuity, it was not long before Doug found success at Whitaker learning all aspects of the pool industry. When the company sold in 1978, he founded Cimarron Circle Construction Company (CCCC). Doug's innovative ideas, hard work, and strive for excellence grew Cimarron Circle from a small-town business to one of the leaders in custom pool and spa design in Southern Arizona.
Doug's vision and pioneering spirit resulted in several features in numerous books and publications, in addition to winning many national design awards over the years. People will talk about the beautiful backyard pools and landscapes Doug created for Tucsonans for the last 50 years, but Doug's greatest achievement was his integrity to his clients, his employees, and always standing by his word and work. He truly was a legend in the pool industry.
Doug's many interests included music, dancing, golf, racquetball, and hiking. You can bet every Saturday during college football season you could find Doug and the gang down on the UofA mall tailgating before the home games, he loved to support Wildcat sports and arts. But above all, Doug loved and valued his family.
In his spare time, he had an affection for Tucson, it's monsoons and sunsets, as well as tracking the weather. Few knew he had an interest and curiosity in the earliest technologies and was proud to have the most current model computer or cell phone. Doug was famous for hosting many parties at his beautiful home. Doug was your friend's Dad that was the cool dad, the one you liked to hang out with. He was always there when you needed him.
Although he's gone his warm-hearted, good-natured spirit remains with us. He will be remembered as a loving brother and son, dedicated father and grandfather, fun and lovable uncle, for being an exceptional mentor and friend, a well-respected entrepreneur, and mostly for his love and pride of his family and commitment to his company.
He touched many people in Tucson in many ways. Doug was truly a good person and he will be missed by many.
A Memorial Visitation is planned at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd. in Tucson on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Doug's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. If you would like to attend the Celebration of Life, please RSVP your name and phone number to: celebration4doug@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Doug Staples Memorial Fund to benefit college education. Send checks payable to: The Doug Staples Memorial Fund at 4325 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85712.