Frank Stella

STELLA, Frank, Jr.
passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2020, at the age of 84. Frank was born in Richmond, CA on July 13, 1936 and was a graduate of Placer High School in Auburn, CA. Shortly after graduation, he moved to Tahoe City, CA to begin his decades-long custom building career. He designed and built over 300 homes in Tahoe and the surrounding areas. The final home Frank designed and built in 2002 was in Oro Valley, AZ, where he lived for 18 years.
Throughout Frank's life he enjoyed bowling, tennis and golf - especially his hole in one on the 17th hole at Oro Valley Country Club. Throughout the years he coached his children through various sports. Frank will be remembered for his constant smile, booming laugh, generosity, kindness, and the twinkle in his eye. He loved traveling with his family, with the isle of Maui being his favorite destination.
Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Antionette Stella and brother, Joseph Stella. Frank is survived by his devoted wife, Kathie; beloved little sister, Maryann Decker; children, Shelley Stella Riddle (Steve), Thomas Stella (Kimberly) and Courtney Fagan Kalina (Rich); grandchildren, Patrick Jimosse, Nicole Halverson, Lacey Jimosse, Dominic Stella, Alexandra Stella, Colton Kalina and Kenley Kalina; three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and his faithful companion, Tilly, his mastiff.
The family would like to extend their thanks to all those who lovingly cared for Frank, with special thanks to Casa de la Luz Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in Frank's memory. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.
