Frank Traversone

passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born on August 27, 1929, in Manhattan, New York to Bert and Frances. On April 19, 1952 he married the love of his life Teresa. Together they had Anthony, Mary Jo and Patricia. Frank was a loving grandpa to seven and a great-grandpa to eight. He was greeted in heaven by his beautiful wife of almost 70 years. A Viewing/Rosary will take place on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. A Funeral service will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Frank volunteered at Saints Peter and Paul Parish and School for over 35 years. He was referred by many as 'Grandpa'. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Tucson, Arizona.