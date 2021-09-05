Frank Urquides

of Pinetop died Sunday, August 15, 2021 in Phoenix, he was 72 years old. Beloved son of the late, Edward Legarra Urquides and Emilia Gonzales Urquides of Tucson; brother of the late Maria Ana Urquides who died in 1946 and late brother to Hilario Fernando Urquides who died in 2013. Survived by beloved children, Marisa Ann Ramirez of Tucson, AZ and Eduardo Francisco Urquides of Phoenix, AZ; beloved brother to Mary Delores Pantoja of Fremont, CA, Edward and Martina Urquides of Union City, CA, beloved grandfather to McKayla Vasquez of Tucson, AZ; Callan Urquides of Phoenix, AZ; Cooper Urquides of Phoenix, AZ; nieces, Christina Tachner and Marianne Bloomberg; nephews, Anthony Urquides, Marco Urquides and Roman Urquides of Tucson, AZ; and the many close friendships that he created throughout his life. Frank's life will be honored in a private ceremony in the White Mountains where he called home.