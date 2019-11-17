WIERSMA, Frank
born November 30, 1926, passed away on November 11, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Frank was born to John and Niesje (Kleinjan) Wiersma near the small town of Volga, in Eastern South Dakota. His parents immigrated to the United States from the Netherlands as children when they were seven and 14. Both parents settled in Northwest Iowa but eventually moved to Eastern South Dakota where they met and were married for 62 years. Frank was the youngest of five children. His sister, Doris VanMaanen, lives in South Dakota. Frank is survived by his wife, Patricia and his two sons, Michael (Marcia) and David; grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Caitlin and Megan and two great-grandchildren. Frank was always a dedicated servant in his church. He earned his Bachelors and Masters Degree in Agriculture Engineering from South Dakota State University. In 1957, Frank moved to Tucson, Arizona to join the faculty at the University of Arizona. Frank earned his PhD from Oklahoma State University in 1966. Dr. Frank Wiersma taught Agricultural Engineering and conducted research at the U of A until he retired in 1989. His research focused on creating microclimates for livestock. His work took hm to the hotter climates in South America, Africa, Asia and Saudia Arabia. Frank service in the US Navy during WWII and in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Please join the family in a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of the Painted Hills, 3295 W. Speedway Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85745. Services will be officiated by Pastor Mike Lonergan. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.