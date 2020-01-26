Franklin Brown

BROWN, Franklin Edgar Jr.
January 8, 1934 - January 7, 2020
Ed was a resident of Tucson and passed away quietly at Peppi's Hospice Facility after a sudden diagnosis of untreatable cancer. Ed was born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama and graduated from Lanier High School. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he completed 26 years of honorable service to his country. After military retirement, he served another 20 years as a Civil Servant, finally retiring for good at Davis-Monthan AFB in 1998.
Ed was the beloved husband of Maxine Brown for 54 years. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bobbie Cosby and grandson, Keopele Bright. He will forever be remembered by his loving sister, Edith Griffin; children, Barbara Haverstock, Kathie Williams, Stacy Guthrie and Frank Brown; grandchildren, Scott Haverstock, Kekoa Bright and Frank Brown Jr., as well as countless other friends and family members who were blessed to have known him.
Ed loved the outdoors and was a competitive sportsman enjoying softball, golf, bowling, dancing, and for many years fishing in the White Mountains. He was meticulous in everything he did, and his family lovingly remembers how simple Sunday picnics found him spending all day Saturday developing "the plan". He touched the lives of a multitude of people with his infectious smile and generosity and, maintained his trademark sense of humor until the end. His family will celebrate his life in a private service. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.