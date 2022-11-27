Franklin Hamilton

Passed away after a short illness on October 11, 2022, at Tucson Medical Center with family by his side. Born on July 8, 1943, to Frank Neunuebel, a market research executive with the AC Nielsen Company, and Margaret Neunuebel (Nielsen), a homemaker, Frank was raised in Lake Forest, Illinois. Frank attended The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Connecticut, before earning his Bachelor's degree in Economics at Lake Forest College and his MBA from the Lake Forest Graduate School of Management in Lake Forest, IL. Frank met his future bride, Jean Turner, in college. They married in the fall following graduation and remained happily together for 55 years until Jean passed in 2020. Frank had a successful career in market research and mergers and acquisitions. His true passion outside work was travel, visiting over 61 countries with Jean; competing with his friends on the golf course and tennis court; collecting western art; and horseback riding. Frank volunteered countless hours on charitable boards, most recently the Tucson Museum of Art (TMA) and Arizona Public Media. He was a founding member of the TMA's Western Art Patrons, and the Tucson Museum of Art named its western art gallery after Frank and his wife. His many friends will miss his quick wit, easy laugh, stalwart friendship, and generosity. Frank is survived by his three children, Frank Hamilton, Jr (Megan); Andrew Hamilton; Margaret Reeves (Jonathan); his brother Milton Hamilton (Jennifer) and sister Linda Bennett (Richard); and three grandchildren: Lindy Hamilton, Stewart Reeves, and Cooper Reeves. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Hamilton, and his sister, Lucy Glynn. A private burial was held in Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tucson Museum of Art or Arizona Public Media.