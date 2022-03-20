Franklin Ott

Ott, Franklin D.

USAF Col. Retired

Franklin D. Ott, Col Retired USAF was cleared for his final takeoff and ascent on Friday, February 18, 2022

Frank was born in North Dakota and graduated from high school in Kellogg, Idaho. In his early years, he was educated in a one room schoolhouse. He has a bachelor's degree from Columbia College. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1953 and received his pilot's wings and commission through the Aviation Cadet Program in 1955. This was the year that he met and married the love of his life Kay.

Frank was a pilot. He initially flew in a tactical squadron employing the F-86F and the F-100D aircraft. He was then assigned to Strategic Air Command and commanded the B-47 and B-52 bombers, U2 reconnaissance aircraft and the EB-66 electronic warfare aircraft. His military decoration among others, include the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Air Medal. He was a command pilot with over 5,000 flying hours, 370 of which were combat.

In January 1975 he was assigned to HQ Strategic Air Command as the Deputy Chief of Security Police. And was then promoted to Chief of Security Police for the 5th Air Force and Provost Marshall in the Far East.