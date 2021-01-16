CUNNINGHAM , Fred "Pete"
passed away January 3,2021 in Tucson, Arizona and resided in Scottsdale, Arizona. Pete was born to Fred Cunningham II and Mary B. Lightsey in Charlotte, North Carolina. As a young child he lived in New Orleans, Louisiana, his family moved to Oklahoma when he was a teenager. He graduated from Classen high school in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and in 1995 he moved to Tucson, Arizona. Pete was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He was in the automobile business his entire adult life, where he worked hard and was very successful. He loved classic cars, going to automobile auctions, drag races, rodeos, the western lifestyle and loved his dogs. We were blessed to enjoy Pete's wit and sense of humor. He was kind, honorable, principled, disciplined, a great leader, mentor and a man of integrity. Pete was a very loyal and generous friend, whoever had the honor of calling him friend was truly given a gift.
Pete is survived by his wife Jeannie Cunningham; son, Steven (Robin) Cunningham and step-son, Shannon (Shannon) Slaydon; grandchildren, Ryan, Drew and Kaylee Cunningham; step-grandchildren, Brennan and Logan Slaydon; blended grandchildren, Nicole, Ella and Kayla Badger; sister, Amy Cunningham White, several nieces and nephews.
Pete was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister, Leslie Cunningham McDonald.
Due to the coronavirus a memorial service will be announced at a later date when it's possible to have a larger group. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make donations to the charity of your choice in his name.