JONES, Fred H. Jr.
passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family November 24, 2019. Fred was born July 7, 1927 in Yankton, SD. He moved to Tucson in 1972 where he worked many years in construction with the Estes Co. then KB Homes. He is survived by his children, Leslie Petrich (Steve), Jerry Jones and Becky Kallstrom (Todd); grandchildren, Jason, Jesse, Sarah, Kayla, Kacie, Tia, Paisley, Everly, Cadence and Cooper. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; sons, Bradley and Fred III; his parents and sisters. Services will be held at DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.