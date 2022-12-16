Fred Moreno

90, of Tucson passed away peacefully at home December 11, 2022. He graduated from Tucson HS, served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked for 40 years as a painter, was a longtime Wildcat Fan, loved golf, gardening, and watching his grandsons play sports, playing cards with family, Keno at the casino, but more than anything he loved his family. Fred was a devoted Catholic, Eucharistic Adorer for 21 years, and loved our Lord Jesus Christ and Our Blessed Mother. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary Helen. Survived by son, Fred Jr., daughters, Aida DenBaars (Kurt), Vivian Moreno, Cece Salcido (Mike) and Anna Lioy; brother, Joe Moreno; sisters, Connie Richards, Margie Camacho (Frank), Martha Veith (Gary). Also survived by seven grandchildren, Erin Tanaka (Daniel), Antonio Salcido, Jonathan Moreno, Elena Salcido, Anthony Lioy, Nicholas Lioy, and Kyle DenBaars. A Mass will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows, 1800 S. Kolb Rd., Monday, December 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Rosary to be recited prior to Mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation of blood to the Red Cross or a donation to Casa De La Luz Hospice. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.