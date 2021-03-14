PACE, Fred R.

88, a member of Arizona's pioneer W.W. Pace family, passed away at his home in Tucson on January 23, 2021. Fred was born the middle child to parents, W. Roy and Mary Pace in Lee Summit, Missouri in 1932. He is survived by his wife, Gail Pace; son, Alan Pace; daughter, Jodi Pace; grandchildren, Mark and Adam Pace; sister, Martha Gresham, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Fred is predeceased by his first wife, Olga Pace of 49 years and his younger sister, Virginia Pace.

Fred joined the United States Air Force in 1952 in the middle of the Korean Cold War. He served honorably and loved to regale friends and family with his tales of B-52s and UFOs in Roswell, New Mexico.

After leaving the Air Force he went on to graduate in 1962 from the first graduating class of the University of Arizona's new Department of Architecture. While he would go on to be a commercial contractor, he would spend a lifetime using his skills as an architect to design solutions and solve problems he saw in everyday life for anyone who would ask.