PACE, Fred R.
88, a member of Arizona's pioneer W.W. Pace family, passed away at his home in Tucson on January 23, 2021. Fred was born the middle child to parents, W. Roy and Mary Pace in Lee Summit, Missouri in 1932. He is survived by his wife, Gail Pace; son, Alan Pace; daughter, Jodi Pace; grandchildren, Mark and Adam Pace; sister, Martha Gresham, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Fred is predeceased by his first wife, Olga Pace of 49 years and his younger sister, Virginia Pace.
Fred joined the United States Air Force in 1952 in the middle of the Korean Cold War. He served honorably and loved to regale friends and family with his tales of B-52s and UFOs in Roswell, New Mexico.
After leaving the Air Force he went on to graduate in 1962 from the first graduating class of the University of Arizona's new Department of Architecture. While he would go on to be a commercial contractor, he would spend a lifetime using his skills as an architect to design solutions and solve problems he saw in everyday life for anyone who would ask.
In the early 1970's Fred took ownership of Lynch Engineering and Construction which became Pace Construction. Over his 40-year career he built hospitals, schools, banks, fire stations, telescopes, a 5-mile-long mining conveyor belt, along with many other projects. His passion for building was evident to anyone who worked with him.
Fred spent his lifetime giving back to the community of Southern Arizona that he felt had given him so much. He supported multiple scholarships, loved working with his many friends at the Amerind Foundation, served on the board of the Mountain Oyster Club, and supported a multitude of other foundations and causes. He will be remembered for always having a joke to share.
He took great pride and joy in his grandsons, taking them on multiple adventures around Arizona as well as giving them classes in his workshop.
It cannot be overstated how much Fred was loved, respected, and admired by his friends. He was always the first one to offer a helping hand or anything else someone needed.
A small graveside service was held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Arrangements made by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. A celebration of Fred's life will be held when it is again safe to meet.