Fred passed away February 3, 2023, he was born to Kittie (Cook) and Fred Sr. in Sparta, MI. He grew up on a farm and had many stories to share. He was drafted into the Army twice and served his country with pride. Upon discharge, he went to work at Wolverine World Wide in Rockford, MI where he stayed for 10 years. He married Janice (Stout) in 1966 and moved to Tucson in 1971. He worked at Krueger a few years while earning his Associates Degree in air conditioning/sheet metal from Pima College. He then started with Nabisco in 1976, where he joined the Teamster's Union and served as union steward. He retired from Nabisco in 1997 and enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and of course strumming his guitar. He loved the Arizona desert, Big Band and country music, as well as a good steak from Pinnacle Peak. He is survived by his daughter Tracy (Joshua) Rusch; granddaughter Adrianna Pitts; sister June Price; sisters-in-law Diane Burns and Pam Stout; as well as many nieces and nephews. Arrangements made by South Lawn. No services, per his request.