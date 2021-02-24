Frederick Becker

was born in Fleetwood, PA, on August 20, 1932, to Anna Kathryn and Frederick William Becker. On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the age of 88, our dear Uncle Allen, known to most as Fred, peacefully passed away surrounded by the birdsong and sunshine of his beloved Tucson, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lorraine, his older brother, Miles and sister-in-law, Chieko. He is survived by his two nieces, Kathryn Ann and Joanne and their families in Westlake Village, CA, and Seattle, WA.

An energetic presence on the tennis court (Fred and Lorraine were a formidable mixed-doubles team) and as the longtime night shift manager of Eastern Airlines' daily shuttle from NYC's LaGuardia Airport to Washington, D.C., Fred was known to many for his laughter, quips and outgoing personality. He was a creature of habit: every morning he fed the birds, then drove to Basha's to retrieve his daily doughnut and chat with the clerks. For dinner, he would frequent his favorite burger joint or the local American Legion for fried shrimp. He loved people, especially his good friends and neighbors. His home was nestled in the Catalina foothills next to the pool and tennis court, and he loved driving around in his 1963 blue, convertible Ford Fairlane, taking in Tucson's sun and desert greenery, happy to have left shoveling snow on Long Island behind him.