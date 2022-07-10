Frederick Hahn

Frederick William Hahn Jr passed away June 2, 2022 at the age of 88. A Tucson resident of 45 years, he spent much of his career as an IBM engineer and his retirement here. Born July 7, 1933 in Poughkeepsie NY to Ruth and Frederick William Hahn Sr, he graduated from Poughkeepsie HS in 1951. He attended the University of Rochester on NROTC and NY State Scholarships, graduating with distinction in 1955 with a BS in Mechanical engineering. He spent the next three years as an Ensign aboard the hydrographic survey ship USS Tanner, holding various positions before becoming the ship's operating officer. He subsequently spent a 35 year career as an IBM engineer, earning a Master's degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Syracuse University. He specialized in the development of computer data recording, authoring many papers and patents. Bill married Eva Kolus on April 22, 1961 in Poughkeepsie NY. They moved their young family to Boulder CO in 1966, and then relocated again to Tucson AZ in 1978. He is survived by wife Eva, brother Robert L Hahn of Clifton Park NY, daughter Cynthia Thomson MD (Stephen) of Tucson, son Walter Hahn PhD (Kathleen) of Rochester NY and grandchildren Holly Thomson, Nicholas Thomson, Kristin Hahn and Erika Hahn. Funeral Services to be private through Adair Funeral Services.