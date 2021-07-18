Frederick Lendroth

of Tucson passed away on July 8, 2021 from a long courageous battle with cancer. Born in New Haven, CT on April 16, 1959 he was the beloved son of the late Hugo and Margaret (Scarano) Lendroth. Brother of Laurie (Michael) Coppola of Tucson, AZ, Marty (Kim) Lendroth of East Haven, CT and Judy Lendroth of Fort Defiance, AZ. Proud Uncle of Stephanie Lendroth, of Tucson, AZ, Marty Lendroth (USCG) Everett, WA and Megan Lendroth of East Haven, CT. Fred was a 1977 graduate of East Haven High School. He enjoyed hiking, music, movies, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Fred was an avid Red Sox, Cowboys and Bruins fan. Fred moved to Las Vegas in 1995 and worked for Levi Strauss, then moved to Tucson in 2004 where he was a conductor/engineer for Union Pacific Railroad. Fred will be remembered for his sharp wit and one liners. Donations can be made to NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School), 284 Lincoln Street, Lander, Wyoming 82520. 800 710-6657. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.