MCCONNELL, Frederick
9/24/1948 - 11/16/2019
Third generation Tucsonan, Salpointe 66', University of Arizona Retired Teacher, T.U.S.D., governing board member, Youth on Their Own, Educational Enrichment Foundation.Estella (mother), Jack (father), Pam (ex-wife), Carolyn (sister), Bill (brother), Michael (nephew), Rick (nephew) have led the way.Janet (partner), Roni, Andrea, Raquel (nieces), Ron, Chuck, Rick (nephews), Gabriel, Maria, Caesar, (godchildren), along with many friends who are as close as family, are still playing down here on Terra Firma.There have been bumps in the road that I credit to my own ignorance and/or selfishness (hopefully I have been forgiven).The low points have been outweighed by memories of adventure and love.Woodrow, quite a party" Lonesome DoveA segment of Augustus' final words to his best friend Woodrow.All are welcomed to attend a party celebrating our network of love and friendship on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at The Hut, 305 N. 4th Ave., between 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. to share memories, stories and exaggerations. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.