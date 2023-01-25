Frederick Steger

Frederick Patrick (Pat) Steger, 77, of Tucson, Az. Died on January 16, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judith (Olimski); their 3 children, Joseph Patrick (Kimberly), Terence Jon, Kristen Ann; 7 Grandchildren. Pioneer Family. U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, January 27th, 2023 at STS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Arrangements by Brings Funeral Home.