FREEDMAN, "Myron "Mickey"
born on October 5, 1932 in Chicago, IL passed from our lives in Tucson AZ, December 15, 2018 at 86 years of age. He will be missed thoroughly by his daughter, Renee Freedman; granddaughter, Sunyata Shanks (Chris); great-granddaughter, Angelina Lytle and his friend Anita Asquith. Mickey is predeceased by his wife, Cynthia, and daughter, Gail Freedman. He was an engineer retired from Raytheon. However, his greatest pleasures were spending time with his family, traveling, collecting cigar bands, taking long drives to new areas, cheering passionately for the Chicago Cubs, and eating delicious meals. To honor him, contributions may be made to Congregation Anshei Israel and the Diabetes Foundation. Graveside Services will be held in the Congregation Anshei Israel section of Evergreen Memorial Park on Oracle Road at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.