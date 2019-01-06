FRIEDMAN, Richard L.
Passed away at the age of 66 on December 11, 2018. Rick was born in Chicago in 1952 and moved to Minneapolis in 1957. He graduated from University of Minn. in 1974, and he received Ph.D. from Michigan State University in Microbiology in 1979. He worked as a research scientist in Bern, Switzerland 1982-1984. Rick was a professor at University of Arizona, College of Medicine, as a Microbiologist from 1984- 2017. He served one sabbatical as a scientist at St. Mary's Hospital Medical School in London England 1994-1995. Rick published numerous scientific articles during his career and he was a guest speaker at biological science conferences in the U. S. as well as Europe, Egypt, South Korea, China and India. Rick is survived by his aunt, Bernice Berger and cousins, Michelle Sarab, Robin Goldstein, Karen Kaplan and families, and his partner, Martha Frailey. In his younger years, Rick was a soccer player and skier. He was an ardent supporter of U. of A. basketball was a season ticket holder for 30 years. He was an avid fly-fisherman and hiker. Throughout his adult life, Rick was passionate about cooking both in his kitchen and on his outdoor grill. Rick was well loved by family and friends who will miss him greatly. Those who wish may contribute in his memory to the Jewish Community Center or the Food Bank. A Memorial and Celebration of Rick's Life will be held on Sunday, January 20, 2019 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at 4732 N. Tomnitz Place, Tucson. Arrangements entrusted to ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES Dodge Chapel (520-326-4343).