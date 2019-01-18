FRITTS, Harold Clark
90, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on January 10, 2019. He was born on December 17, 1928 to Edwin Coulthard Fritts and Ava Lee Washburn in Rochester, New York. Known by his friends as Hal. He is survived by daughter, Marcia (Charles) Miller and son, Paul (Pamela) Fritts; grandchildren, Nicholas, Stephanie, Thomas and Susanne; great-grandson, Lincoln. He married Barbara June Smith. She passed away in 1981. In 1982, he married Miriam Colson. They were married until her death in 2014. He attended Oberlin College from 1947 to 1951, receiving a Bachelors' degree in Botany. Then he went on to get his Doctor of Philosophy in Botany from Ohio State University in 1956. He worked as a professor at the Laboratory of Tree Ring Research at the University of Arizona from 1960 to 1992. Hal loved to travel, he visited many countries as a part of this research. He enjoyed taking floral pictures in Switzerland. He authored the book Tree Rings and Climate. A Celebration of Life is planned for Monday, January 21, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Tree Ring Lab, 1215 E. Lowell on the University of Arizona campus. Light refreshments to be served and a career presentation at 1:00 p.m. No flowers requested. Donations to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.