FRONTZ, Betty
83, passed away March 2, 2019. Betty was predeceased by her husband, James D. Frontz, and is survived by her children, James H. Frontz (Kim), Tom Frontz and Peggy Forrest (Rick), as well as six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and sisters, Alice Adkins of Michigan and Sarah Blanchard (Tom) of Florida. She was a hard-working Air Force wife and raised her children at bases across the country before settling in Tucson in the 1960s. She and Jim also owned a janitorial business and later she had a tax service for many years. She enjoyed life. Some of her favorite things were bowling, jigsaw puzzles, her quilting group, dressing up for Halloween, playing with her great-grandchildren and spending time with family. She was a mom to everyone, watching out for her friends, fellow quilters, tax clients, extended family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who meant everything to her. Now she will be watching over us from above and she will be forever in our hearts. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TMM Family Services or the church. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.