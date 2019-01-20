FRYE, Fred
passed away on December 31, 2018 at the age of 84 following a hip fracture and advancing Parkinson's disease. Fred was at home under the care of his wife of 35 years, Christine. Fred was an accomplished and dedicated horseman. He was very generous with his skill and knowledge of horses. Fred was a trainer, breeder, farrier, instructor and equine dentist. Fred cared for 50 to 70 horses every day for 50 years at his stables on East River Road. He fractured his hip coming in from feeding on October 13th. Fred helped found the Southern Arizona Cutting Horse Association which just celebrated its 50th anniversary. Fred was passionate about horses and loved competing. He was President of SACHA at least four times and was recognized for being the longest continuing member of the association. Fred is survived by his wife, Christine; children, Louise, Roxanne, Lee, Jesse and five grandchildren. A Memorial is planned for family and friends on Saturday, February 2, 2019 call 299-6863 for details. Fred's favorite charities were the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank.