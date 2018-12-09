FULLER, Betina Ann
aka Betty or Nana, died peacefully and unexpectedly on surrounded by family on Saturday, December 1, 2018. Betty was born on April 6, 1946 to parents, Elvira Montgomery and Albert Verde. She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Fuller; daughter, Tina (Mike); sons, Ripley and Thomas (Laura); grandchildren, Alix, Mikey, Savannah, Sabrina, Shelbie and Jake. As well as sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Join us at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 12, 2018, American Legion, 22nd/Craycroft for her Celebration of Life.