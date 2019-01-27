FULLER, Msgr. Robert D
Robert D. Fuller, "Father Bob," passed away on January 23, 2019, at the age of 88. Fr. Bob was born in Keokuk, IA on September 8, 1930 to Dwight and Gladys (Kibble) Fuller. He moved to Tucson with his mother, grandmother and siblings in 1941. He attended SS Peter and Paul School, graduating from Tucson High in 1948. He attended seminaries in Los Angeles and Camarillo, CA and was ordained a Catholic priest on April 25, 1956 at SS Peter and Paul Church. Fr. Bob's first assignment was as Asst. Pastor at Queen of Peace Church in Mesa, AZ. He then served as Secretary, Vice-Officialis of the Marriage Tribunal for the Diocese of Tucson from 1957 to 1962. He became Chancellor of the Diocese of Tucson in 1962 serving in this capacity until 1970. During this time period he also served as Register, and Director of the Diocesan Bureau of Information. He was appointed Pastor at St Pius X Church in 1970, leaving in 1981 to become Director of the National Office of RENEW, an international parish renewal program, in Newark, NJ. In 1987, he returned to Tucson, once again serving the Diocese of Tucson as Vicar for Parish Life and Ministry from 1987 to 1990. Concurrently in 1987, he became Pastor of St Frances Cabrini Church, where he served until June 30, 2018. Fr. Bob earned a Masters degree in Religious Education from Seattle University and a Doctorate in Ministry from the Jesuit School of Theology in Berkeley, CA. He was a published author. His first book, Adventures of a Collegial Parish, was the story of developing a post Vatican II parish. His last three books, Homilies from the Heart, Cycles A, B, C, a trilogy, were a collection of homilies he had given during his 62 years in the priesthood. All profits from his books are donated to Casa Maria Soup Kitchen. Fr. Bob was a loving, dedicated, faithful servant of God and had a great love for his family, friends, parishioners and all Wildcat sports, especially basketball. He is survived by his sister, Peggy (Mike) Angelastro; sister-in-law, Rose Fuller (Cyrus); sister-in-law, Dora Fuller (Milton) and many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Milton and Cyrus Fuller and his sister, Wilma (Nikki) Marshall. A Vigil will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Parish at 3201 E. Presidio Road, lead by Fr. Bill Remmel and Fr. Harry Ledwith. His life will be celebrated at St. Augustine Cathedral on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with concluding service to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Fr. Bob asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Casa Maria Soup Kitchen, Tucson, AZ. Arrangements entrusted to ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 520-327-6341.