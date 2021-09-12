Passed away on September 2, 2021. He was 68 years old. He was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico on March 27, 1953. Gabino was a proud Caballero, all-star, all-around athlete at Flowing Wells High School, Class of '72. Right after high school he took an adventure and hitch-hiked the USA for one year. He liked Tucson, but he loved his home-away-from-home, Los Angeles, CA. He worked in various jobs, welding, mining and in the movie industry. He was a big fan of the UofA Wildcats and the Dallas Cowboys. He is preceded in death by his mother, Olalia Sandate. He is survived by his son, Joel; father, Gabino Sandate, Sr.; brother, Raul (Christina); sisters, Selma, Sally and Lisa; nieces, Becky, Alex, Melissa, Miquela and Brianna and his nephew, Gabriel; many great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m., at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, North Chapel. Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Masks are requested. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.