Gabino Sandate

  • Updated

SANDATE, Gabino C.

passed away on June 2, 2022. He was 92 years old. He was born in Terlingua, Texas on July 7, 1929. Gabino was a hard worker who started work at a very young age to help support his family. He worked from the cotton fields in California to the Macayo Mexican kitchens in Arizona where he learned how to cook his own fantastic Mexican dishes. In his later years he worked in the mining industry and in landscaping. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and boxing's world champ, Canelo Alvarez. He is preceded in death by his wife, Olalia Sandate and his son, Gabino Sandate, Jr. He is survived by his son, Raul (Christina); daughters, Selma, Sally and Lisa; granddaughters, Becky, Alex, Melissa, Miquela and Brianna; grandsons, Joel and Gabriel; many great-granddaughters and great-grandsons. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m., at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, North Chapel. Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Masks are requested Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.

