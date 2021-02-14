Gabriel Tovarez

79, born August 15, 1941, went home to his Savior February 1, 2021. Preceded in death by mother and father, Cipriana and Eustorgio Tovarez; brothers, Rafael and Lorenzo. "Blue Eyes Gabe" was dedicated to knowing and sharing God's word with all he met and helped bring many to Jesus Christ. He is survived by wife, Amelia Cazares Tovarez, married since December 9, 1960. After serving in the U.S. Army, he was a miner, then retired from Waste Management. Gabe also volunteered many hours as chaplain in the Arizona Corrections system, Catalina Mt. School for Boys, and at Capilla Calvario. Gabe's legacy also includes his ten surviving children, Gabriel (Cindy), Larry (Anna), Martina (Manuel Barraza), David (Manuela), Brenda (Rene Garcia), Tom (C. Maricella), Betty, Danny (Belinda), Rosemary, Ruben; 32 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and many other loved ones. Services to honor Gabriel's life will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Calvary Chapel Tucson-West Campus at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements directed by FUNERARIA AZAHARES, 520-991-5665.