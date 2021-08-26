Gabriel Y. Anchondo

In Loving Memory of
ANCHONDO, Gabriel Y. & Mary C.
Happy Birthday to our Beloved
Mom/Nanaand Dad/Tata.
We celebrate and honor you.
You fulfilled our lives with love, laughter, and words of wisdom.
It's comforting knowing the heart and soul of our family are holding hands for eternity.
We love and miss you.
Your legacy will live on forever.
Until we meet again
- LA Familia Anchondo
