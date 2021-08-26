 Skip to main content
Gabriel Y. Anchondo

In Loving Memory of

ANCHONDO, Gabriel Y. & Mary C.

Happy Birthday to our Beloved

Mom/Nanaand Dad/Tata.

We celebrate and honor you.

You fulfilled our lives with love, laughter, and words of wisdom.

It's comforting knowing the heart and soul of our family are holding hands for eternity.

We love and miss you.

Your legacy will live on forever.

Until we meet again

- LA Familia Anchondo

