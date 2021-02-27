Gabriella Zemont

 Skip to main content
In Loving Memory of

ZEMONT, Gabriella Andrea

2/27/1981- 11/21/2020

"When you search for me,

you will find me; if you seek me

with all your heart"

Jeremiah 29:13

It has been three months since you passed away peacefully surrounded by your family and friends after a five-year battle with cancer. You were such a beautiful sweet and loving soul. Your spirit, kindness, and positivity influenced many people in many ways. We love and miss you so much. We know you are no longer frustrated and in pain.

Happy 40th Birthday!!

Love you always and forever, Dalen, Boys, Family and Friends

