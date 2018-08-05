GAGE, Walter
was born February 12, 1925 in Rocky River, Ohio. He went to join his beloved wife of 58 years, Eliana Vasquez Gage, on July 31, 2018. Walter is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Vernon Gage and Estelle Catherine Gage (Frost); his wife, Eliana Gage and his sister, Vivian Gage. He is survived by his son, Arthur V. Gage (Jean) and his grandsons, Tyler Gage and Austin Gage. Walter received his Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from Cleveland State University and his Master of Science Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Missouri at Rolla. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He traveled and worked around the world in copper and zinc smelters, including Chile, S.A.; Peru, S.A; Blackwell, Oklahoma; Douglas, Arizona, and Hurley, New Mexico. He retired from Phelps Dodge Corporation. Walter loved to fish, bird watch and to be out in nature. He will be missed and remembered by his loving family. Arrangements made by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.