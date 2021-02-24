Gail Riggs

RIGGS, Gail Kershner
Gail Kershner Riggs, MA CHES, 1982 Tucson Woman of the Year
Gail Evelyn Kershner Riggs, born December 24, 1938 at home in Pottsville PA during a snowstorm, died on February 13, 2021 at home from heart disease and strokes complicated by rheumatoid arthritis since age six. Gail graduated Tucson High School 1957, University of Arizona 1961 (cum laude) BS in Biology; Arizona State University 1968, MA in Counseling/ Psychology; and doctoral work in Rehabilitation Psychology, UA. She was a Certified Health Education Specialist.
Gail's faculty tenure at University of Arizona, College of Medicine (UA-COM) spanned four decades: 1973 to 2009. As Clinical Lecturer and Principal Research Specialist she helped found the UA Arthritis Center, Geriatrics Department and taught courses in rheumatology, geriatrics, sexuality and doctor-patient communication. She was Administrator of an NIH Multipurpose Arthritis Center and Associate Director of Restorative Medicine at the UA COM. She wrote 15 grants at the UA-COM bringing in almost $4.5 million and many pro bono grants for charities.
Gail's UA work was a labor of love teaching practicing physicians, medical, nursing and pharmacy students, set up their training curriculums, and was sought nationally and internationally as a professional lecturer and motivational public speaker for people with arthritis. She wrote two books on rheumatology, one for health professionals, one for K-12 teachers. A prodigious grant writer, she also authored hundreds of professional and lay articles and chapters. Before her medical career and graduate degrees, Gail was advertising manager, Kroger Division, and Asst. Division Manager, Safeway, Washington DC; corporate taxes editor, Lybrand, Ross Brothers and Montgomery, Los Angeles; State of Arizona Farm Bureau helping migrant workers, Phoenix while completing a Master's degree at ASU. Later she directed the Disabled Adult Improvement Program, a Handmaker daycare rehab program for severely disabled young adults; Adjunct Faculty in Health Care, Pima College; Consultant, Ciba-Geigy Pharmaceuticals, Connecticut, Interim Director of the Arizona Geriatrics Society in Phoenix; also enjoyed private practice counseling throughout.
Gail was married to Lew Riggs, EdD. After divorce was partnered with Ray Cunningham of Bremerton, nine years, Washington; Larry Payne, THS buddy, of Thousand Oaks, CA; Tom Weingart, Tucson for 7½ years before his death, and Jim Wells, former Texas rancher/ rodeo-er for 18 years.
Gail is survived by her brothers, Robert Mimm Kershner, Tucson, Paul Russell Kershner (Judy), Tucson, and nephews/ niece, Mark Kershner (Karen), Bulverde, TX; Lynn Dyer (Jim), Oro Valley; Steve Kershner (Michelle), Phoenix; Matt Kershner (Karen), Sahuarita, eight great nieces and Kyle, only great nephew.. She is also survived by her "adopted" son and dear friend Clark Ruttinger, DO, geriatrician (Fanny) and their three children, Brenda, Alyssa, Carter, and "step daughter", Veronica Lawson (Rick), Tucson; their three children, Jennifer Sykora, Stephanie Coombs (Jeremy), and Tom Allen (Alicia) and six great-grandchildren all of Tucson.
Gail, a "bionic" woman with oldest hip replacements in US (55 and 49 years old), replaced knees, feet, hands, self-fused neck, lumbar, wrists, ankles, was extremely active as a volunteer nationally, statewide, and locally. She received numerous awards for her work championing the needs and causes of handicapped children and adults, minorities, women, and the elderly. She helped found four 501 (c) 3 organizations and presided over 19 national, state, and Tucson boards including the National Arthritis Foundation, National Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals, Governor-appointed AZ Commission on Musculoskeletal Diseases, NIH Arthritis Clearinghouse, YWCA, DIRECT (Disabled Individuals Resource and Education Center of Tucson). She remained active in TASL, OFLLAH, UA Arthritis Center and Center Friends til her death.
Gail received many awards for things she loved doing Tucson's Woman of Year, Arizona Educator of the Year,YWCA Woman on the Move, UA Order of Omega, Athena Award UA, Hall of Fame: Kappa Alpha Theta; National Arthritis Foundation Hero Award, UA Arthritis Center Service Award and Appreciation Award, etc. Her work, speaking, and play took her to every state in the U.S, Canada, Europe, USSR, Uzbekistan, Australia, New Zealand, Figi, etc. She loved traveling, sightseeing to all parts of Mexico, swimming, table tennis, painting, sailing, kite flying, collecting art and Native American basketry (especially Tohono O'odham) and rescuing and loving nine dogs, three cats, and two birds, Maggie and Maya, her last …..a dear little schnauzer and dear bossy Yorkie.
In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to: U of A Arthritis Center, pediatric fund and Old Fort Lowell Live-At-Home (OFLLAH) program. Both have websites with addresses. No services will be held due to COVID. Arrangements by EAST LAWN Palms & Cemetery.