Gail Riggs

RIGGS, Gail Kershner

Gail Kershner Riggs, MA CHES, 1982 Tucson Woman of the Year

Gail Evelyn Kershner Riggs, born December 24, 1938 at home in Pottsville PA during a snowstorm, died on February 13, 2021 at home from heart disease and strokes complicated by rheumatoid arthritis since age six. Gail graduated Tucson High School 1957, University of Arizona 1961 (cum laude) BS in Biology; Arizona State University 1968, MA in Counseling/ Psychology; and doctoral work in Rehabilitation Psychology, UA. She was a Certified Health Education Specialist.

Gail's faculty tenure at University of Arizona, College of Medicine (UA-COM) spanned four decades: 1973 to 2009. As Clinical Lecturer and Principal Research Specialist she helped found the UA Arthritis Center, Geriatrics Department and taught courses in rheumatology, geriatrics, sexuality and doctor-patient communication. She was Administrator of an NIH Multipurpose Arthritis Center and Associate Director of Restorative Medicine at the UA COM. She wrote 15 grants at the UA-COM bringing in almost $4.5 million and many pro bono grants for charities.