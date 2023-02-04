Gale Lougheed Richards (née Seaman) entered Heaven (age 82) on January 25, 2023, of natural causes. Gale (Gaga as SHE was loving called by her grandchildren) grew up in Evanston, IL. and attended University of Missouri where she met our dad (Grandy as HE was lovingly called by their grandchildren). Mom briefly taught 3rd grade before their eldest daughter, Suzanne Lougheed, was born. Dad entered the USAF, mom became a military wife and 2 years later, the mother of Stephanie Jo. Thus, the nuclear Team Richards was formed. Mom truly embraced the role of a military wife and the several moves that come with this lifestyle. Mom made sure that we took advantage of all there was to do and see in our moving to amazing assignments, especially Washington, DC (much to dads reluctance at times). Mom very rarely missed one of her kids or grandkids sporting events!! Mom played tennis (often with her daughters) and took up golf in her 50's to spend more time with dad on the Oro Valley Golf Course. Mom is predeceased by her father Joeseph (Honest) and Doris Seaman, her baby sister Amy and husband Stephen (Straight Arrow) Richards. Mom's little sister Joanne (AJ) whom she adored lives in SierraMadre, CA. Mom (and dad) leave behind several Team Richards members in Missouri, 2 daughters Suzanne Nash, granddaughters Morgan, Madeleine and Abigale and, Stephanie Zibrat (wonderful husband, stepfather and uncle Scott) grandchildren Johnny (amazing wife and mother Kaitlynn), TJ and Jamie and her 3 absolutely cherished (by all of us) great-grandchildren James, Maverick and Poppy. Service to be held at Adair (on Northern) February 11, 2023 at 11am casual "sports theme" attire requested. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CLIMB (Sierra Madre, CA) which caters to the blind and learning impaired. Mom's heart has always been with her family and her sister (our Aunt) JoAnne has attended CLIMB for many years. CLIMB 2300 W. Main St. Alahambra, CA 91801 Or BRAILLEINSTITUTE.org