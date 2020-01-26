Galen Maddy

Galen Maddy

  • Updated

MADDY, Galen Byron

Galen Byron Maddy, 75, from Carlsbad, CA passed away on October 22, 2019.

He was born to the late Byron and Frances Maddy in McGregor, Minnesota on January 30, 1944.

He lived in Tucson during his teenage years attending Rincon High School. After graduating from Michigan State University with a Bachelors Degree in Business, and serving in the US Marine Corps, he relocated to the Carlsbad area where he spent the next 45 years as a fiduciary in the financial services industry, and held successful careers as a columnist, author, land banker, mortgage banker and financial advisor.

A veteran of the Marine Corps, Galen held a particular interest in the welfare of America's troops. He created and authored the Veteran's Friend, an assistance to help veterans and families receive the little known Aid and Attendance Benefit in their retirement years.

Galen spent his life doing what he loved and will be sorely missed as a friend and giving compassionate spirit. He is survived by his friend and life partner, June Toohey; two children, Susan Maddy Fox from San Antonio, Texas and Galen Byron Maddy, Jr. from Las Vegas, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation, 351 Evergreen Drive, Suite A, Bozeman, Montana, 57915.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News