Galian Jones

Bob passed away peacefully November 25th, 2022. He was born in Charleston, WV, but enjoyed living the past 50 years in Tucson, AZ. At 18 years old Bob joined the United States Air Force. During his time in Evreux, France as an aircraft mechanic for the air force, he met his wife of 61 years. After his time in the Air Force Bob worked for Olivetti Underwood Corporation, owned his own business, Apache Business Systems, and was part of Tucson Business Coalition, where he made many close friends. For the last part of his career Bob served as Chief Deputy Pima County Recorder for F. Ann Rodriguez. After retiring he organized Tanque Verde Fire District. Bob is survived by his wife Soile, son Erik (Diana), grandsons, Zane (Andrea), Cade, granddaughter Ellianna, brother Ted (Dodie), nieces and nephews. Bob liked all kinds of people and visiting with them. He often made new friends and in this way was an inspiration to his son and grandsons. He will be missed. Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 3rd at 2:30 PM, at Tanque Verde Lutheran Church, 8625 E. Tanque Verde Rd. Tucson, AZ 85749.