GALVAN, Betty Ybarra
was called to heaven on November 30, 2018. Preceded in death by her Loving Husband of 58 years, Manny L. Galvan; parents, Joe T. and Lucia R. Ybarra; brothers, Philip, Joe, Edward and Ernesto Ybarra; sisters, Helen Leon and Ruth (Cooky) Bravo, and son-in-law, Luis F. Coronado. Survived by her children, Barbara Coronado, Bernice Galvan, Frances (Rick) Lopez, Manny (Carmelita) Galvan and Elizabeth (Arturo) Mesa. Also survived by sister, Lupita (Joe) Castillo; sister-in-law, Jenny Ybarra; 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, and godchildren. With a heart of gold, she loved unconditionally as a loving wife, mother, and Nana who always put the needs of her family first. She found her joy in caring for her grandchildren and instilled the importance of being generous, sincere, and loving towards one another. Along with our Dad, she took pride in teaching her children how to raise a home strong in family values, supportive, and full of love. Mom, we will forever miss your beauty and a smile that could warm any heart, your humorous acts, love of music, dancing, parties, and holiday traditions. A part of you will remain in each of us forever. We are grateful for your love. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018 at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Ave. Mass will be offered Saturday, December 8, 2018, 9:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 801 N. Grande Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. A special Thank You to the many caregivers that helped us take care of mom in her final years. We appreciate their love and support. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.