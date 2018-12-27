GALVEZ, Per Elias O.F.M. 2/7/1929 - 12/23/2018
Son of Filomeno and Maria Galvez; brother of Frank, Richard, and sister, Ursula, IHM, predeceased by sister Philomena, IHM, and Victor Galvez. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Service for Elias will take place on Friday, December 28, 2018 with a viewing and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass following, to take place at Sacred Heart Church, 601 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ 85705. Burial will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.