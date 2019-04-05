GANELES, Ruth Lubin
drew her final breath and passed peacefully on Sunday morning, March 31, 2019 after struggling against the ravages of pancreatic cancer, since she was first diagnosed on June 30, 2016. Thanks to skillful and compassionate doctors and nurses - plus Ruth's unrelenting spirit - and the loving support of immediate and extended family and many dear friends, we were able to reminisce and deepen the love we shared and Ruth was able to relish each day of life to the fullest for almost three years as we faced what we knew was inevitable. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY with a reception to follow. Please consider a memorial contribution in her honor by donating to Cancer Care, 275 Seventh Ave., New York, New York 10001.