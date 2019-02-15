GARAYGORDOBIL, Maria Rosa (Mari)
Passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona.
She was born in Los Angeles, California and spent her childhood in Ensenada and Tijuana Baja, California, Mexico.
She moved to Nogales, Arizona as a teenager where she met her husband, Baltasar. She resided there the remainder of her life.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses; her ten grandchildren, and her ten great-grandchildren.
She will always be in our hearts and forever in our minds. Arrangements by ADAIR'S CAROON MORTUARY.