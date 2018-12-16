GARCIA, Rudolph "Rudy"
and Betty
Rudy died peacefully on December 4, 2018, born October 25, 1924. Preceded in death by his wife, Betty Brichta Garcia who passed away on April 19, 2017; his son, Rudolph III; parents, Rudolfo and Teresa; brothers, Ben and Arnold; sisters, Maclovia and Josephine. Survived by his children, Randolph (Julia), Roxanne (John), Richard (Monica) and Regina; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Dad was a WWII Veteran, AZ Highway Patrol Veteran and an avid AZ Football Fan. He loved his family and friends and sharing his history with all of them. Please join us in celebrating his life. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 20, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Memorial Mass will be offered Friday, December 21, 2018, 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.