GARLAND, Willie Ray Sr.
Retired Truck Driver went to be with our lord at the age of 67 at his home in Tucson, AZ on August 4, 2018 surrounded by family. He was born August 27, 1950 in West Virginia to Hubert and Georgia Garland, But grew up in KY. Willie is survived by his wife Minnie of 49 years. He has four children, three girls and one boy; seven grandchildren four step and one great-grandchild on the way. Willie was a very special, fun, loving, Christian man loved by every one he met. He also played guitar and sang his heart out for every anyone that would listen to him. He will be missed by all. Visitation Thursday, August 9, 2018 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Trinity Life Chapel, 3920 N. San Rafael, Tucson, AZ. Funeral Service Thursday, August 9, 2018 11:00 a.m. Trinity Life Chapel, 3920 N. San Rafael, Tucson, AZ. Arrangement by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.