Garrett Ronstadt

Our precious son Garrett passed away suddenly on November 15, 2022 while on a nursing assignment in San Diego, California. He had embarked on a travel nursing venture in the southwest with his fiancé Tabby McCarty. Garrett was born October 22, 1984 in Tucson. He graduated from Salpointe High School where he was the guitar soloist in the Salpointe State Championship Jazz Band. As a freshman, Garrett also lettered on the Varsity Wrestling team. He dropped out of wrestling telling his parents, "Girls dig guitar players better". Garrett graduated from Western Governors University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and worked for Cornerstone Hospital and Banner UMC before beginning his adventure as a traveling nurse. His generosity, sensitivity, and sense of humor endeared him to both patients and fellow workers. Besides having the Ronstadt gene for playing the guitar, Garrett loved to play golf, consistently whipping his dad and older brother. Having learned chess at an early age he became very proficient, obtaining a high internet rating and recording over three thousand games played. Garrett could also snap a mean photograph. He was a great fan of the Grateful Dead rock band. Here's hoping Garrett is jamming with Jerry Garcia somewhere in the clouds! Garrett was a beautiful person whose company everyone enjoyed. He was kind, easy-going and was always ready with a smile and a laugh. He will be sadly missed. Garrett is survived by his parents Connie and Tony, cherished fiancé Tabby McCarty, older brother Brian and his wife Lindsay, nephew and niece Bode and Lola and many aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, Garrett would want you to reach out and give your kids and loved ones a big hug. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 8, 2023 at 3 PM at the Hill Farm Clubhouse, 5030 E Hill Farm Drive, Tucson.